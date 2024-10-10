United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) ended the recent trading session at $132.84, demonstrating a -0.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

The package delivery service's shares have seen an increase of 3.5% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's gain of 2.88% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of United Parcel Service in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 24, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.62, showcasing a 3.18% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $22.22 billion, showing a 5.52% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.42 per share and a revenue of $91.98 billion, representing changes of -15.49% and +1.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower within the past month. United Parcel Service currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, United Parcel Service is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.93. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.86.

Also, we should mention that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

