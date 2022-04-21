United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Moves -0.86%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $188.80, marking a -0.86% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had lost 11.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 5.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $2.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.9 billion, up 4.31% from the year-ago period.

UPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.79 per share and revenue of $102.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.44% and +5.1%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. United Parcel Service is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note United Parcel Service's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.89. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.89.

It is also worth noting that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

