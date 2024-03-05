United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with United Parcel Service (UPS) standing at $149.66, reflecting a -0.63% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery service had gained 8.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 3.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of United Parcel Service in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.64%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $21.98 billion, indicating a 4.1% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.30 per share and a revenue of $93.29 billion, representing changes of -5.47% and +2.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower. United Parcel Service is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, United Parcel Service currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.14. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.92.

It is also worth noting that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, finds itself in the bottom 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.