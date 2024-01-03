United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $157.54, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.18%.

The the stock of package delivery service has risen by 2.71% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 3.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of United Parcel Service in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 30, 2024. On that day, United Parcel Service is projected to report earnings of $2.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.32%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $25.37 billion, indicating a 6.14% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.84% decrease. Currently, United Parcel Service is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, United Parcel Service currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.88. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.57.

Investors should also note that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.69 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, finds itself in the bottom 4% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

