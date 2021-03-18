United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the most recent trading day at $160.20, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.48% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had lost 0.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 6.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.23%.

UPS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2021. On that day, UPS is projected to report earnings of $1.66 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.31 billion, up 12.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.81 per share and revenue of $85.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.05% and +1.26%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UPS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. UPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, UPS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.24. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.65.

It is also worth noting that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

