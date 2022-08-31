United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the most recent trading day at $194.51, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 0.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.4%.

United Parcel Service will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $2.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.41 billion, up 5.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.85 per share and revenue of $101.67 billion, which would represent changes of +5.94% and +4.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher. United Parcel Service is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note United Parcel Service's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.18. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.94.

It is also worth noting that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.