United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $160.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery service had lost 5.86% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

United Parcel Service will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.07, down 30.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.03 billion, down 8.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.49 per share and revenue of $92.78 billion, which would represent changes of -26.66% and -7.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.82% lower within the past month. United Parcel Service is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Parcel Service has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.94 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.87.

Meanwhile, UPS's PEG ratio is currently 1.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

