United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with United Parcel Service (UPS) standing at $151.96, reflecting a -0.07% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.86%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.54%.

The the stock of package delivery service has fallen by 2.17% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's loss of 5.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of United Parcel Service in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 26, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.60, marking a 46.49% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $21.61 billion, indicating a 10.57% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.33 per share and a revenue of $92.71 billion, representing changes of -27.9% and -7.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.37% lower. United Parcel Service is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, United Parcel Service currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.3. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.86.

It is also worth noting that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.