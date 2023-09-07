United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $162.24, marking a -0.04% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had lost 9.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 5.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.21, down 26.09% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.09 billion, down 8.58% from the year-ago period.

UPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.70 per share and revenue of $92.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -25.04% and -7.33%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.99% lower. United Parcel Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.81, which means United Parcel Service is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

