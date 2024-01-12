United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, United Parcel Service (UPS) reached $158.31, with a -0.59% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Shares of the package delivery service have depreciated by 1.92% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.

The upcoming earnings release of United Parcel Service will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 30, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.44, signifying a 32.6% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.33 billion, down 6.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower. United Parcel Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Parcel Service has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.92 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.58, which means United Parcel Service is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

