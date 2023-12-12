United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

United Parcel Service (UPS) ended the recent trading session at $155.37, demonstrating a -0.26% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.7%.

Shares of the package delivery service witnessed a gain of 12.74% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 8.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.85%.

The upcoming earnings release of United Parcel Service will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 30, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.47, indicating a 31.77% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $25.41 billion, indicating a 5.99% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.80 per share and a revenue of $91.45 billion, signifying shifts of -31.99% and -8.85%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower within the past month. Right now, United Parcel Service possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, United Parcel Service is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.71. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.32.

We can also see that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.77. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.77.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, positioning it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

