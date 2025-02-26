United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

United Parcel Service (UPS) ended the recent trading session at $116.89, demonstrating a -1.03% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.43%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.26%.

Shares of the package delivery service have depreciated by 12.78% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 4.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of United Parcel Service in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.52, marking a 6.29% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.35 billion, down 1.64% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.95 per share and a revenue of $88.39 billion, signifying shifts of +2.98% and -2.94%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for United Parcel Service. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.83% lower. United Parcel Service presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note United Parcel Service's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.85. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.72.

We can also see that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.38.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, placing it within the bottom 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

