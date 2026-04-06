United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

United Parcel Service (UPS) ended the recent trading session at $97.16, demonstrating a -1.04% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

The stock of package delivery service has fallen by 4.08% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's loss of 6.29% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of United Parcel Service in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 28, 2026. In that report, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $1.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.5%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $21.09 billion, reflecting a 2.09% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.09 per share and revenue of $89.08 billion, indicating changes of -0.98% and +0.48%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. As of now, United Parcel Service holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.76, which means United Parcel Service is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.61.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 97, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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