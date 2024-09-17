United Parcel Service (UPS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the latest trading day at $130.65, indicating a +1.35% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

The package delivery service's shares have seen a decrease of 0.03% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 3.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of United Parcel Service in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 24, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.63, showcasing a 3.82% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $22.22 billion, showing a 5.52% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.43 per share and revenue of $92.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.38% and +1.19%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for United Parcel Service. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.62% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. United Parcel Service presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, United Parcel Service is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.82, which means United Parcel Service is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.9. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.