United Parcel Service (UPS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, United Parcel Service (UPS) reached $156.53, with a +1.27% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.54%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.35%.

The the stock of package delivery service has fallen by 1.53% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's loss of 4.84% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of United Parcel Service in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 30, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.44, down 32.6% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $25.31 billion, reflecting a 6.39% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for United Parcel Service. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.45% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, United Parcel Service holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, United Parcel Service is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.44. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.12.

Investors should also note that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.64 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, placing it within the bottom 11% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.