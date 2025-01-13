United Parcel Service (UPS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, United Parcel Service (UPS) reached $125.01, with a +1.4% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.

Shares of the package delivery service have depreciated by 4.26% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 6.56% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of United Parcel Service in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.52, reflecting a 2.02% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.34 billion, up 1.7% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. United Parcel Service is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Parcel Service has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.1 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.37, so one might conclude that United Parcel Service is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, positioning it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.