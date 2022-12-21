United Parcel Service (UPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the most recent trading day at $176.68, moving +1.76% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had lost 4.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.

United Parcel Service will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2023. On that day, United Parcel Service is projected to report earnings of $3.59 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $28.09 billion, up 1.16% from the year-ago period.

UPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.91 per share and revenue of $101.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.43% and +4.23%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. United Parcel Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note United Parcel Service's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.65, so we one might conclude that United Parcel Service is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

