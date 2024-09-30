United Parcel Service (UPS) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw United Parcel Service (UPS) ending at $136.34, denoting a +1.55% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

The package delivery service's stock has climbed by 4.44% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's gain of 3.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of United Parcel Service in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 24, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.63, indicating a 3.82% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $22.22 billion, indicating a 5.52% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.43 per share and a revenue of $92.04 billion, signifying shifts of -15.38% and +1.19%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. United Parcel Service currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.41, which means United Parcel Service is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.98. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.56.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.