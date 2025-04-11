United Parcel Service (UPS) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the most recent trading day at $97.08, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.06%.

The the stock of package delivery service has fallen by 16.2% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 11.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of United Parcel Service in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 29, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.45, indicating a 1.4% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $21.16 billion, showing a 2.51% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.71 per share and a revenue of $87.88 billion, indicating changes of -0.13% and -3.5%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for United Parcel Service. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.54% lower. United Parcel Service is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note United Parcel Service's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.12, which means United Parcel Service is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.35 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

