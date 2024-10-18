United Parcel Service (UPS) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $135.93, marking a +0.38% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery service had gained 2.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 0.9% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of United Parcel Service in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 24, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.65, up 5.1% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $22.26 billion, showing a 5.72% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

UPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.44 per share and revenue of $91.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.26% and +1.13%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for United Parcel Service. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher within the past month. United Parcel Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, United Parcel Service is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.21. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.91 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.88.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 107, this industry ranks in the top 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

