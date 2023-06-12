United Parcel Service (UPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $171.50, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery service had gained 1.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 0.92% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

United Parcel Service will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, United Parcel Service is projected to report earnings of $2.54 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.93 billion, down 7.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.78 per share and revenue of $96.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.69% and -3.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. United Parcel Service is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note United Parcel Service's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.81. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.03.

Also, we should mention that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

