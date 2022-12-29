United Parcel Service (UPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the most recent trading day at $175.75, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery service had lost 8.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 3.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

United Parcel Service will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $3.59 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $28.1 billion, up 1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.92 per share and revenue of $101.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.51% and +4.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. United Parcel Service is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, United Parcel Service is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.6, which means United Parcel Service is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

