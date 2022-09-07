United Parcel Service (UPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $196.29, marking a +0.17% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery service had lost 0.35% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 4.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.86, up 5.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.41 billion, up 5.27% from the year-ago period.

UPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.85 per share and revenue of $101.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.94% and +4.5%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. United Parcel Service currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Parcel Service has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.26 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.53.

It is also worth noting that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



