United Parcel Service (UPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $187.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 6.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 5.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.91%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 26, 2022. On that day, United Parcel Service is projected to report earnings of $3.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.76 billion, up 5.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.76 per share and revenue of $102.15 billion, which would represent changes of +5.19% and +5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower. United Parcel Service currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Parcel Service has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.65 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.54, which means United Parcel Service is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

