United Parcel Service (UPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the most recent trading day at $186.19, moving +0.55% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 3.19% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 9.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.15, up 2.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.66 billion, up 5.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.79 per share and revenue of $102.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.44% and +5.15%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower. United Parcel Service currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note United Parcel Service's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.41, which means United Parcel Service is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, UPS's PEG ratio is currently 1.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.