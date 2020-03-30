United Parcel Service (UPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $97.84, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.35% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 3.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 8.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 17.66%, while the S&P 500 lost 14.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UPS as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.39, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.95 billion, up 4.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.74 per share and revenue of $77.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.79% and +4.14%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UPS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.01% lower within the past month. UPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, UPS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.74.

Investors should also note that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.46 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

