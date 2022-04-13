United Parcel Service (UPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $188.87, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had lost 10.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.63%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. On that day, United Parcel Service is projected to report earnings of $2.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.9 billion, up 4.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.79 per share and revenue of $102.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.44% and +5.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. United Parcel Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Parcel Service has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.69 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.69, which means United Parcel Service is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.63 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

