United Parcel Service (UPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the most recent trading day at $208.44, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery service had lost 2.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 1.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, United Parcel Service is projected to report earnings of $3.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.97 billion, up 8.35% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.58 per share and revenue of $96.42 billion, which would represent changes of +40.7% and +13.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. United Parcel Service currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, United Parcel Service is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.23.

Investors should also note that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.48 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

