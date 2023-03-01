United Parcel Service (UPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $183.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.32% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 15.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had lost 1.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 1.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.53%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $2.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.98 billion, down 5.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.58 per share and revenue of $97.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.51% and -2.34%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.34% lower. United Parcel Service currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note United Parcel Service's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.75. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.05.

Also, we should mention that UPS has a PEG ratio of 2.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

