United Parcel Service (UPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $184.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.25% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 1.31% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 1.39% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.59, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $28.09 billion, up 1.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.91 per share and revenue of $101.4 billion, which would represent changes of +6.43% and +4.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. United Parcel Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, United Parcel Service is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.4, so we one might conclude that United Parcel Service is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

