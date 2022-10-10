United Parcel Service (UPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the most recent trading day at $159.74, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery service had lost 19.91% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 12.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $2.85 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.39 billion, up 5.19% from the year-ago period.

UPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.83 per share and revenue of $101.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.77% and +4.46%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower within the past month. United Parcel Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Parcel Service has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.4 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.23.

Investors should also note that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.4 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.