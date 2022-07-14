United Parcel Service (UPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the most recent trading day at $178.28, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 1.16% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 0.6% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $3.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.76 billion, up 5.68% from the year-ago period.

UPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.77 per share and revenue of $102.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.28% and +5.11%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower within the past month. United Parcel Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.58, so we one might conclude that United Parcel Service is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

