United Parcel Service (UPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the most recent trading day at $182.54, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 0.5% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 6.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 26, 2022. On that day, United Parcel Service is projected to report earnings of $3.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.66 billion, up 5.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.79 per share and revenue of $102.29 billion, which would represent changes of +5.44% and +5.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower within the past month. United Parcel Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, United Parcel Service currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.16. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.16.

It is also worth noting that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

