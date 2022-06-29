United Parcel Service (UPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $181.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery service had lost 1.28% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 6.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.99% in that time.

United Parcel Service will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2022. On that day, United Parcel Service is projected to report earnings of $3.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.66 billion, up 5.26% from the prior-year quarter.

UPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.79 per share and revenue of $102.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.44% and +5.15%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower within the past month. United Parcel Service is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note United Parcel Service's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.07. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.07.

Investors should also note that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.57 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.32 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

