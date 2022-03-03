United Parcel Service (UPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the most recent trading day at $212.43, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had lost 8.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.67%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.24%.

United Parcel Service will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $2.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.81 billion, up 3.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.81 per share and revenue of $101.92 billion, which would represent changes of +5.61% and +4.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.49% higher. United Parcel Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, United Parcel Service is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.26, so we one might conclude that United Parcel Service is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

