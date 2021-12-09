United Parcel Service (UPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $206.54, marking a +0.89% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery service had lost 3.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 2.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.11% in that time.

United Parcel Service will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, United Parcel Service is projected to report earnings of $3.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.97 billion, up 8.35% from the year-ago period.

UPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.58 per share and revenue of $96.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40.7% and +13.93%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. United Parcel Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note United Parcel Service's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.68. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.62.

We can also see that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.