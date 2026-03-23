United Parcel Service (UPS) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

United Parcel Service (UPS) ended the recent trading session at $97.67, demonstrating a +1.89% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery service had lost 17.88% lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 12.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.69%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of United Parcel Service in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.12, marking a 24.83% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $21.12 billion, indicating a 1.96% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.09 per share and a revenue of $89.11 billion, indicating changes of -0.98% and +0.5%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.06% downward. As of now, United Parcel Service holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, United Parcel Service is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.71, so one might conclude that United Parcel Service is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.