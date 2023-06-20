United Parcel Service (UPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $177.27, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 4.12% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 4.05% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $2.54 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.8%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.95 billion, down 7.35% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.78 per share and revenue of $96.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.69% and -3.87%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. United Parcel Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.57. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.66.

Meanwhile, UPS's PEG ratio is currently 1.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

