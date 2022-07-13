United Parcel Service (UPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the most recent trading day at $177.92, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 2.99% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 2.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.14, up 2.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.66 billion, up 5.28% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.77 per share and revenue of $102.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.28% and +5.09%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower. United Parcel Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, United Parcel Service currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.44.

Also, we should mention that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

