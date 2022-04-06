United Parcel Service (UPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $194.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had lost 3.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.71%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $2.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.79 billion, up 3.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.79 per share and revenue of $102.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.44% and +5.05%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% lower. United Parcel Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note United Parcel Service's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.42. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.24.

Also, we should mention that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

