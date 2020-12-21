United Parcel Service (UPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the most recent trading day at $172.59, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 5.23% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 2.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UPS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect UPS to post earnings of $2.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.68 billion, up 10.29% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.67 per share and revenue of $82.47 billion, which would represent changes of +1.86% and +11.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UPS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. UPS currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, UPS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.18, which means UPS is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that UPS has a PEG ratio of 2.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

