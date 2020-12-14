United Parcel Service (UPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $166.62, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 3.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UPS as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.09, down 0.95% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.68 billion, up 10.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.67 per share and revenue of $82.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.86% and +11.3%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UPS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. UPS is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, UPS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.32, so we one might conclude that UPS is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, UPS's PEG ratio is currently 2.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

