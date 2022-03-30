United Parcel Service (UPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $220.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 8.21% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 7.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.87, up 3.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.79 billion, up 3.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.81 per share and revenue of $101.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.61% and +4.76%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% higher within the past month. United Parcel Service is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Parcel Service has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.37 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.35, so we one might conclude that United Parcel Service is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.