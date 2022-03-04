United Parcel Service (UPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the most recent trading day at $210.39, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery service had lost 7.11% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 0.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2022. On that day, United Parcel Service is projected to report earnings of $2.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.81 billion, up 3.95% from the year-ago period.

UPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.81 per share and revenue of $101.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.61% and +4.76%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.52% higher. United Parcel Service is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.93, so we one might conclude that United Parcel Service is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.