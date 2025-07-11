United Parcel Service (UPS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

United Parcel Service (UPS) ended the recent trading session at $101.27, demonstrating a -1.6% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.22%.

The stock of package delivery service has risen by 1.98% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 3.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of United Parcel Service in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 29, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.56, marking a 12.85% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $20.85 billion, indicating a 4.43% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.05 per share and a revenue of $87.34 billion, indicating changes of -8.68% and -4.09%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% lower. As of now, United Parcel Service holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.59. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.59.

One should further note that UPS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.98. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, placing it within the bottom 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

