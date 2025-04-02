United Parcel Service (UPS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed the latest trading day at $110.20, indicating a +0.86% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

The the stock of package delivery service has fallen by 6.45% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's loss of 19.2% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of United Parcel Service in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 29, 2025. On that day, United Parcel Service is projected to report earnings of $1.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.5%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $21.29 billion, indicating a 1.92% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.77 per share and a revenue of $88.36 billion, demonstrating changes of +0.65% and -2.98%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.27% decrease. Right now, United Parcel Service possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, United Parcel Service is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.99.

Also, we should mention that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.51. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.33.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 182, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.