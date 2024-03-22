United Parcel Service (UPS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw United Parcel Service (UPS) ending at $156.27, denoting a +0.61% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.14% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Shares of the package delivery service have appreciated by 3.73% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 2.91% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of United Parcel Service in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 23, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.55, marking a 29.55% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $21.98 billion, indicating a 4.14% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.29 per share and a revenue of $93.29 billion, demonstrating changes of -5.58% and +2.56%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. United Parcel Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.09, so one might conclude that United Parcel Service is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that UPS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, finds itself in the bottom 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.