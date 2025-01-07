United Parcel Service (UPS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with United Parcel Service (UPS) standing at $124.98, reflecting a +0.62% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.11% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.42%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.89%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery service had lost 3.36% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 6% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.7% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of United Parcel Service will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.50, reflecting a 1.21% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $25.23 billion, showing a 1.28% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower. United Parcel Service currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, United Parcel Service is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.23. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.21 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.75. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, positioning it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

