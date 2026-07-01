United Parcel Service (UPS) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $109.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.9% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.66%.

Shares of the package delivery service witnessed a loss of 1.31% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 2.22%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of United Parcel Service will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.65, indicating a 6.45% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $21.51 billion, indicating a 1.34% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.1 per share and a revenue of $89.78 billion, indicating changes of -0.84% and +1.26%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, United Parcel Service boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.14. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.14.

Investors should also note that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.71 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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