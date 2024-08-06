United Parcel Service Unusual Options Activity

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in UPS usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for United Parcel Service. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 37% being bullish and 37% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $745,897, and there was a single call, worth $26,455.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $160.0 for United Parcel Service over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of United Parcel Service stands at 1043.57, with a total volume reaching 329.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in United Parcel Service, situated within the strike price corridor from $130.0 to $160.0, throughout the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $27.7 $26.35 $26.3 $150.00 $263.0K 173 100 UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $24.95 $23.95 $25.0 $150.00 $250.0K 680 100 UPS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $35.35 $35.1 $35.3 $160.00 $70.6K 528 34 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.25 $18.9 $19.2 $130.00 $48.0K 1.2K 25 UPS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $19.3 $18.9 $19.1 $130.00 $47.7K 1.2K 25

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remainder. UPS is currently pursuing "strategic alternatives" for its truck brokerage unit, Coyote, which it acquired in 2015.

Current Position of United Parcel Service Currently trading with a volume of 2,725,563, the UPS's price is down by -0.25%, now at $125.71. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 79 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for United Parcel Service

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $148.8.

An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on United Parcel Service, maintaining a target price of $151. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $160. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $158. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on United Parcel Service with a target price of $135. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

